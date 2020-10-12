THE WORLD WITHOUT YOU Will Screen at 16th LA Femme Film Festival

Produced by Suzanne Caccamise Johnson, starring Radha Mitchell and Chris Mulkey.

The 16th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival will hold a special screening of the feature film drama The World Without You, produced by Suzanne Caccamise Johnson, starring Radha Mitchell and Chris Mulkey, on Saturday, October 17th, 6PM on the CYA.Live platform. Along with Mitchell and Mulkey, the all-star cast includes James Tupper (Big Little Lies), Perrey Reeves (Famous in Love, Entourage), PJ Byrne (Wolf of Wall Street, Green Book), Annika Marks (Anguish), Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games, Munich), and Suzanne Caccamise Johnson (Empty Space). There will be a Q&A following the screening featuring Marks, Mulkey and Johnson.

The film was produced by Bradley LaRocca, Charles Mudd, Johnson and Shalit. Radha Mitchell also served as an executive producer on the film.

Joshua Henkin's best-selling novel was adapted by writer Dan Pulick (Quantico) and explores how the Frankel family copes with the death of son Leo, a journalist killed on assignment in Iraq. During a weekend memorial service, old hurts and dark secrets emerge that threaten to tear the fragile threads holding THE FAMILY together.

For Chicago actress-producer Suzanne C. Johnson, who embarked on her acting career after a successful career as a nurse, this has been a passion project with material that she deeply connected with, playing 'Marilyn' the mother of a journalist murdered by terrorists while on assignment in Irag. Suzanne found a kindred spirit in Marilyn, who, like her, is a medical professional (a doctor). Like Marilyn, Suzanne is also a mother.

"Loss of a family member, particularly a child, no matter the age, is an unimaginable loss that you can never get over, made even worse if violence is involved. You can't help but be moved by this story that portrays the struggle to find a world without that person in it," says Johnson.

Director Shalit wrote and starred in "A-List", a comic and satirical take on the LA lifestyle- starring Sally Kirkland, Daphne Zuniga, Joanna Garcia, Renee Taylor, Kirsten Vangness, Leigh Taylor-Young, Eddie Albert, and David Carradine, that played at Dances With Films. The film was acquired by Cinetic Media (Little Miss Sunshine, Boys DON'T Cry). Shalit has directed a number of short films. "Blood Brothers", which won a Silver Remi at Worldfest, is currently making the festival rounds. "The World Without You" is his third feature with his production company Senderwoodfilms / 12:21 Productions and marks his feature film directing debut.

Tickets and passes will be available for sale at: https://www.cya.live/event/6048, or at https://www.lafemme.org/the-world-without-you-special-screening-saturday-oct-17-2020-6pm-pdt-film-qa/.

View More TV Stories Related Articles