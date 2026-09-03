THE UNBELIEVABLE WITH DAN AYKROYD to Return for Season Four on HISTORY

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THE UNBELIEVABLE WITH Dan Aykroyd returns for a new season, premiering Friday, October 2 at 9/8c on The HISTORY Channel.

Did you know there is a river in the Amazon hot enough to boil you alive? Or that doctors once prescribed radioactive water as a health tonic? How about the time Britain's love of fish and chips helped push the world toward the brink of war?

THE UNBELIEVABLE WITH Dan Aykroyd dives into history's most astonishing people, bizarre places, and outlandish events. Each hour-long episode brings these stranger-than-fiction stories to life through vivid recreations, bold graphics, remarkable archival footage, and a cast of expert storytellers. Guided by Dan Aykroyd's signature wit and curiosity, the series digs in to reveal how and why these incredible events really happened. Because when it comes to history, the truth is always more unbelievable than you think.

Season four of THE UNBELIEVABLE WITH Dan Aykroyd premieres Friday, October 2 at 9/8c. In the premiere episode, 'Epic Fails,' Dan Aykroyd explores a miracle cure with a deadly catch, a romantic gesture that explodes in a president's face and a simple home repair that spirals wildly out of control. Sometimes the biggest disasters begin with the best intentions.

Each week, a new episode will stream on The HISTORY Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers' VOD platforms the day after it airs on The HISTORY Channel.

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