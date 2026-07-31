THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Tom Holland, Colman Domingo
Musical performances are set to come from Sienna Spiro, Chance the Rapper, THE RED CLAY STRAYS and Role Model.
NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, covering a run of episodes set to feature Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro, Elliot Page, Bobby Flay, Shane Gillis and Betty Gilpin. Musical guests across the episodes include Sienna Spiro, Chance the Rapper, THE RED CLAY STRAYS and Role Model, with comedian Zarna Garg also scheduled to appear.
Listings: July 31 - August 6
Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)
Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324
Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325
Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326
Thursday, August 6: Guests include Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model and musical guest Role Model. Show #2327
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC. Additional details on prior guest lineups for the program are available in earlier BroadwayWorld coverage.