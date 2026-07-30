Hulu Names Kati Winner of FUTURAMA Fan Art Contest

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Hulu revealed the winner of its FUTURAMA fan art contest in a new video, naming Kati, who goes by @katidoodlesmuch on Instagram, as the top entry. According to Hulu, the show's creative team and crew were impressed not only by Kati's submission but by the overall quality of the work sent in by fans who took part in the contest.

The announcement centers entirely on the fan art competition rather than a traditional cast or crew interview, with Hulu highlighting the artistic talent within the FUTURAMA fan community. The streamer did not detail the specific artwork Kati submitted, but framed the win as a standout among a strong pool of entries from the show's audience.

The contest announcement comes as FUTURAMA prepares to stream a new season beginning August 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The series has continued to expand its universe in recent seasons, giving fans fresh material to draw inspiration from for fan-made work like Kati's winning piece.

Hulu has been actively promoting the new FUTURAMA season across its YouTube channel, including a supercut of Bender's memorable lines voiced by John DiMaggio. More on that release can be found in Bender's Best Insults and Zingers Get Supercut in New FUTURAMA Clip.

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