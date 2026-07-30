Liz Taylor Objects at The Countess and Will Drake's Wedding in AHS: HOTEL Clip

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





FX posted a scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: HOTEL Season 5, Episode 9, capturing the moment just before The Countess, played by Lady Gaga, and Will Drake, played by Cheyenne Jackson, are set to be pronounced husband and wife. Before the ceremony can be completed, Liz Taylor, played by Denis O'Hare, steps in with an objection that derails the wedding.

The clip centers on three key figures from the Hotel Cortez ensemble. Lady Gaga's Countess and Cheyenne Jackson's Will Drake anchor the episode's central romance, while Denis O'Hare's Liz Taylor disrupts the union at its most pivotal moment.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: HOTEL is part of the long-running FX anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, with each season built around its own setting and central horror premise. All seasons of the series, including HOTEL, are available to stream on Hulu, allowing viewers to revisit the Countess and Will Drake's fraught relationship in full context.

The franchise has continued to generate new anthology installments and casting news in the years since HOTEL aired, including the recently announced Season 13, which is set to premiere on FX this September.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...