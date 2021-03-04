THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Comes to Paramount Plus Today

Paramount Home Entertainment announced today that the new feature film THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN will make its U.S. debut on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) on March 4, 2021. The film will also debut on March 4 in the U.S. on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' highly anticipated global streaming service.

SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.

Featuring a look at how SpongeBob and his friends met as kids, as well as sensational cameos by A-list stars, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN will be available on VOD platforms for a limited time at a suggested rental price of $19.99 in the U.S.