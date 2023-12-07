THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW With Shark Tank's Daymond John Breaks 18 Million Views

#TheSimonettaLeinShow continues its highly anticipated 6th Season, as they welcome none other than Shark Tank's very own, Daymond John. Daymond is known to be a quintessential self-starter, beginning his journey selling hats on the streets of New York City. He transformed his hustle into creating FUBU, a brand that not only transformed urban fashion but also became a symbol of entrepreneurial triumph. Daymond's remarkable career spans beyond fashion as a bestselling author, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, not to mention iconic business tycoon. He's not just a Shark working alongside co-Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary he's a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide! Tune in!

In this especially inspiring interview, Simonetta explores Daymond's incredible journey from street vendor to global business icon, diving into the origin story of his success and what truly motivates a business tycoon to continue setting new goals and striving to achieve greatness. Above all, what seems to be the most important amongst the two, is working every day to develop the best future of tomorrow.

Watch Daymond John on The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzHDrVyvxgx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Simonetta & SLTV would like to dedicate this episode to community, giving back, and the tireless workers of today!

