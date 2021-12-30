THE SAVE Series Completes Principal Photography

The Save, a new reality series starring entrepreneur Toby Thomas, created by Suzanne DeLaurentiis and Toby Thomas, has completed principal photography in Los Angeles and Oklahoma.

The series was filmed in Oklahoma at Thomas' own Battle Springs Ranch where we follow Toby Thomas and his team transform lives through the act of giving.

Hope. Healing. Help.

The series features different stories of change: life-saving surgeries, fixing and restoring homes for families in need, lending a helping hand to a group of disabled veterans. It also follows the progress of the at-risk youth that Toby and his team mentor.

The first episode chronicles the healing journey of Kenneth Slack who lost his family home and five family members (his mother, two brothers, his niece and his sister) in a deadly house fire in October 2021. It concludes in Los Angeles where Toby and his crew come together to help restore and rebuild Kenneth's life.

"It's all about giving back," says producer Suzanne DeLaurentiis.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Toby Thomas continually gives back to his community by holding events for veterans, children and disadvantaged youth at his Battle Springs Ranch. Not afraid to get his hands dirty, he led a rescue team during Hurricane Harvey as well as donated numerous resources to the rescue efforts.

He currently holds multiple board and committee positions on numerous non-profit organizations and hopes to inspire others to become champions for positive change.

Award-winning independent producer, director, writer, and philanthropist Suzanne DeLaurentiis has thirty-five years of experience in the industry shepherding the development of over a hundred feature films, television features, and documentaries. She is best known for her work on the award-winning drama, 10th and Wolf. She has been honored with many awards including the Terry Scarlett Award for Filmmaking, the Distinguished Founders Award for Excellence in Filmmaking, and the Opal Award from Women In Film.

Suzanne devotes much of her spare time to raising money and awareness for veterans charities and developed a program that trains wounded veterans to work successfully in the film/television industry. In 2010, Suzanne Delaurentiis received a Commendation Medal from the United States Military for her services.