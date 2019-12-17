THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Three-Part Reunion Begins December 18

Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" three-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, December 18 at 10pm ET/PT. Host Andy Cohen sits down with Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, as they reflect on this season's most dramatic moments. The OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson joins the ladies on the couch full of her opinions about the season. Watch a sneak peek of the reunion below!

The season finale of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Tuesday, December 17 at 9 pm ET/PT.

"Reunion, Part One" - Wednesday, December 18 at 10 pm ET/PT

Part one kicks off by discussing the return of "Fun Shannon" and Shannon gives an update on her love life. Emily and Gina's complicated friendship is dissected as they discuss their roller coaster season including Gina's DUI, Emily's marital struggles and Gina's relationships in the wake of her separation. Meanwhile, Vicki grows agitated backstage waiting to join the ladies onstage. Once reunited, the ladies hear about Vicki's love tank, and hash it out over the unforgettable trip to Miraval including the gong heard around the world.

"Reunion, Part Two" - Monday, December 23 at 10 pm ET/PT

In part two of the reunion, tensions flare between Kelly and the Tres Amigas as the ladies continue their debate about what went down at Miraval, including all of the rumors that were lobbed at Kelly. Braunwyn opens up about how the show has complicated her relationship with her mother, Dr. Deb. Emotions run high as the Kelly versus Vicki feud is replayed and Kelly gets emotional about the loss of her former friend. Tamra gives updates on her family and her new business. Questions about Tamra's true motivations as a friend turns into a heated argument between Kelly and Shannon. The group trip to Florida is brought up and Vicki surprises everyone by insisting Braunwyn and her wilder ways has "destroyed" the show she created.

"Reunion, Part Three" - Thursday, December 26 at 10 pm ET/PT

The reunion concludes as the confrontation between the OG of the OC and the new housewife escalates when Vicki tries to shame Braunwyn over her behavior. Andy wishes Vicki farewell, Emily talks about the worst year of her life, and Shane joins the ladies providing a surprising perspective on their marriage. Gina's emotional and difficult year is discussed, including a post-season incident that involved the police. The ladies toast to an eventful season 14 with a nod to their trip to Miraval.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo, with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Thomas Kelly, Brian McCarthy and Dave Rupel, along with Scott Dunlop, serving as Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as Executive Producer.





