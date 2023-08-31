THE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Acclaimed horror production company Blumhouse brings two new live entertainment experiences, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” and “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams,” inspired by some of its blockbuster films, to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. A trio of bone-chilling scare zones and the park’s signature Terror Tram, coupled with the terrifying line-up of eight haunted houses, round out this year’s screams, beginning on Thursday, September 7.

It’s been a decade since THE PURGE first declared all crime legal for 12 hours as part of the government’s annually sanctioned Purge and an iconic horror franchise was born. Now, for the first time, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” takes the blockbuster film franchise into an entirely new environment…open waters, in an all-new live show.

It’s a race against time when a politician and his entourage escape to an island to avoid The Purge. Sanctuary is fleeting when the island is quickly overrun by Purgers and THE HUNT is on. Located in the WaterWorld venue and featuring adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.

“Blumhouse: Behind the Screams” is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer, and fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone. This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.

More terror will come to life in three new scare zones designed to torment guests as they navigate their way through Halloween Horror Nights. These include:

“El Terror de las Momias” is a Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies.

Located on New York Street, the “Toyz” scare zone dares guests to play in THE TOY BOX of terror where a wicked toymaker used dark magic to bring his evil toys to life.

A welcome wagon of “Ghostz,” featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts, gather at the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights to rattle nerves.

The full lineup of fear continues with eight haunted houses plus THE TERROR Tram experience:

“The Last of Us” is based on Naughty Dog and Playstation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game.

“Stranger Things 4” transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.

“The Exorcist: Believer” features a terrifying new chapter as Chris MacNeil fights a nefarious demonic force which has possessed two girls.

“Universal Monsters: Unmasked” expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

“Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films.

“Evil Dead Rise” brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on the 2023 box office hit.

“Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” includes Latin American folklore's most terrifying ghosts and creatures.

“Holidayz in Hell” takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

“Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz” puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s epic blockbusters.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Night ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, and the premium R.I.P. Tour, as well as the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), and the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass.