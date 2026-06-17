THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER Sets Premiere for Fourth and Final Season

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Disney+ has set the release for the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The latest season is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 29, ahead of the series’ 25th anniversary. In addition, an all-new stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, will debut on the streamer later this year.

Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together. All episodes from the first three seasons and previous seasons of the original series are now streaming on Disney+.

The season four cast includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).

New guest stars include Mariah Carey, Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Toussaint, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove and Lashana Lynch, and more are set to join recurring guests Anthony Anderson (Ray Ray) and Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill).

A Proud Family Wizmas, the song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, hails from Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, alongside co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer with six new original songs to be included in this holiday special.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions. The series has garnered recognition and critical acclaim by winning a NAMIC Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Animated Series, and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. Additional accolades for the series include GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations.

The release date news comes on the heels of Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s overall deal being renewed for another year with Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Kids & Family, under their production banner, BaR Productions. They will continue to write, develop and produce series for platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

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