THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH Trailer Tracks Joey McGuire's High-Stakes Rebuild

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Paramount+ has released the official trailer for THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH, a docuseries that follows Head Coach Joey McGuire through an off-season that could reshape the direction of the program. The footage centers on McGuire's attempt to build a new team identity around a prized transfer quarterback whose standing with the team is suddenly in question, framing the season as a pivotal one for the coach and the roster he is trying to construct.

The four-part series comes from director and showrunner Micah Brown, whose prior credits include Coach Prime and Untold: Sign Stealer. Production on THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH began in January 2026, capturing what the series describes as an off-season with the potential to redefine the direction of college football at Texas Tech.

The series is produced by Skydance Sports and Second Wind Creative, with support from adidas. Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Greg Groggel, and Dan Marks serve as executive producers for Skydance Sports, while Micah Brown also executive produces through Second Wind Creative.

The trailer leans into the uncertainty surrounding the transfer quarterback at the center of McGuire's rebuilding plan, positioning the docuseries as a close look at how a coaching staff navigates roster upheaval in real time. THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH is set to stream on Paramount+.

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