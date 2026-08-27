THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH Docuseries to Premiere on Paramount+

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Paramount+ has announced a Friday, September 4 premiere date for THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH and released the official trailer and key art for the series. Dennis Quaid will narrate the series. Produced by Skydance Sports and Second Wind Creative, the four-part series gives access into the Texas Tech University Red Raiders College Football Program — including exclusive interviews with head coach Joey McGuire, former quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Cody Campbell, and more — through one of the most consequential off-seasons in the history of the sport.

From director and showrunner Micah Brown (Coach Prime, Untold: Sign Stealer), THE PROGRAM: TEXAS TECH has been in production since January 2026 during an off-season that could redefine college football, capturing Head Coach Joey McGuire's race to reinvent the team and build a new identity around a prized transfer quarterback whose future suddenly hangs in the balance.

The four-part docuseries, with support from adidas, is produced by Skydance Sports and Second Wind Creative, with Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Greg Groggel, and Dan Marks executive producing for Skydance Sports, and Micah Brown executive producing for Second Wind Creative.

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