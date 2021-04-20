THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Resumes This Fall

With the world ready to move past a tremendously challenging year, THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live™ is thrilled to announce it is picking up where it left off, resuming its rescheduled national touring version of network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

Though the world as we know it has made some major transformations, one thing remains true, The Price is Right™ is beloved by generations of spectators, often invoking fond family memories or recollections of sick days spent sofa-side, playing along with Price. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive those feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person. Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Thrilled to get back on the road, THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live™ has updated rescheduled ticketing information as well as announced the launch of additional tour dates, featuring well-known TV personalities as hosts alternating throughout the 2021-22 tour.

For more information about rescheduled dates, locations, show times and to purchase tickets go to http://priceisrightlive.com/

Follow THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).