THE PRICE IS RIGHT & LET'S MAKE A DEAL Return Dec. 22

CBS' top-rated daytime game shows, THE PRICE IS RIGHT hosted by Drew Carey and LET'S MAKE A DEAL hosted by Wayne Brady, celebrate the holidays with back-to-back themed primetime specials, Tuesday, Dec. 22 on the CBS Television Network.

First, get in the holiday spirit with THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) when families come on down to the iconic game show stage to play for festive prizes.

Then, LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) will be decked out with holiday decorations, and festively themed games and deals. Plus, Christopher Jackson, star of CBS' BULL, makes a special guest appearance.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Drew Carey is the host. Evelyn Warfel serves as executive producer.

LET'S MAKE A DEAL is hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show host Wayne Brady. It is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (check local listings). John Quinn is the executive producer.

