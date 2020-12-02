Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PRICE IS RIGHT & LET'S MAKE A DEAL Return Dec. 22

Article Pixel

Returning with two primetime specials.

Dec. 2, 2020  
THE PRICE IS RIGHT & LET'S MAKE A DEAL Return Dec. 22

CBS' top-rated daytime game shows, THE PRICE IS RIGHT hosted by Drew Carey and LET'S MAKE A DEAL hosted by Wayne Brady, celebrate the holidays with back-to-back themed primetime specials, Tuesday, Dec. 22 on the CBS Television Network.

First, get in the holiday spirit with THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) when families come on down to the iconic game show stage to play for festive prizes.

Then, LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) will be decked out with holiday decorations, and festively themed games and deals. Plus, Christopher Jackson, star of CBS' BULL, makes a special guest appearance.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Drew Carey is the host. Evelyn Warfel serves as executive producer.

LET'S MAKE A DEAL is hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show host Wayne Brady. It is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (check local listings). John Quinn is the executive producer.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk