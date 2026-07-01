THE MURDER OF JONBENÉT RAMSEY Series Coming to Netflix

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The new limited series, The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, is set to be released exclusively on Netflix this winter. Led by Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, the series centers on one of the MOST INFAMOUS unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.

The series hails from Academy Award-nominee Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra, Freedom Writers, A Family Affair), who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Anne Sewitsky (Presumed Innocent) serves as a director and executive producer. Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-wrote the series and also executive-produce.

The cast also includes Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey, Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt, Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter, Owen Teague as Shane Edwards, Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo, Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey, and Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt.

In recurring roles are Rory Cochrane as John Eller, Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby, Will Patton as Lou Smit, Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom, John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds, and Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt. Guest stars Margo Martindale as Nedra Paugh, and Tzi Ma as Dr. Henry Lee.

The project comes from 101 Studios. Other executive producers are David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin for 101 Studios, Melissa McCarthy, and Anne Sewitsky.

Richard LaGravenese Photo Credit: Courtesy of Richard LaGravenese; Emily Mitchell Photo Credit: Lilly K Photography; Melissa McCarthy Photo Credit: Agency Credit

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