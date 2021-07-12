THE MEANING OF HITLER Documentary Launches Aug. 13

IFC Films is pleased to present THE MEANING OF HITLER, a fascinating consideration of the lasting influence of Hitler in the 21st century that couldn't be more timely. The film will open on Friday, August 13 in select theaters and for rent on demand/digitally.

The latest documentary from Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein (Gunner Palace, Karl Marx City) is a provocative interrogation of our culture's fascination with Hitler and Nazism set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism and the weaponization of history itself.

The film traces Hitler's movements, his rise to power and the scenes of his crimes as historians and writers, including Martin Amis, Deborah Lipstadt, Saul Friedlander, Francine Prose, Yehuda Bauer and famed NAZI HUNTERS Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, weigh in on the lasting impact of his virulent ideology. As fears of authoritarianism and fascism now abound, the film explores the myths and misconceptions of our understanding of the past, and the difficult process of coming to terms with it at a time in our history when it seems more critical than ever.

Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker are an award-winning married filmmaking team who work between New York and Berlin. Their credits include the 2004 Iraq-set box office hit Gunner Palace (Telluride, TIFF), The Prisoner Or: How I Planned to Kill Tony Blair (TIFF 2006, Independent Spirit Award nomination), How to Fold a Flag (TIFF 2009), Fightville (2011), The Flag (2013, CNN Films), and Karl Marx City (TIFF, NYFF), which was released theatrically in 2017.