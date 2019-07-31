THE MASKED SINGER Exhibit Opens at the Paley Center in LA Today

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will celebrate the artistry behind the The Masked Singer, when it presents: Fashion & Fantasy: The Art of The Masked Singer. The exclusive engagement will run at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location July 31 through September 29. Admission to this exciting new exhibit is free.

"We're thrilled to give fans a special behind-the-scenes look at the wildly creative costumes behind television's latest hit," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Each year the Paley Center presents exhibits that center around television's hottest shows, and Fashion & Fantasy: The Art of THE MASKED SINGER is just the latest example."

FOX's dynamic music competition series, The Masked Singer, was an instant hit following its debut earlier this year. The series' major twist, shrouding its celebrity contestants from head to toe in elaborate costume creations that shielded their identities, caused a nationwide sensation and propelled it to ratings heights and a 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Costume Design. The Masked Singer's costumes, including The Peacock, The Rabbit, and The Poodle, are a dazzling synthesis of fashion, fantasy, and expert costume design. Inspired by feature films including Donnie Darko and Edward Scissorhands, four-time Emmy winner Marina Toybina's fantastical creations are extraordinary in their intricacy, originality, and scale. The exhibit will feature a selection of the series' most talked-about costume creations, illuminated by photographs, costume sketches and behind-the-scenes video.

"The Masked Singer is a costume designer's dream, with ultimate creative freedom to make imaginative and incredibly original pieces," says costume designer Marina Toybina. "Each costume is both a moving piece of spectacular art and a complete engineering feat - the ability to walk and sing in each one is a must!"

Every year, the Paley Center presents exhibits that offer a unique combination of artistry and entertainment and give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings their favorite television programs to life.

This exclusive engagement will run at the Paley Center until September 29. For more information please visit paley.me/maskedsinger.

Season Two of The Masked Singer debuts Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a special two-hour season premiere (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The series makes its time period premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Photo credit: Brian To/The Paley Center for Media





Related Articles View More TV Stories