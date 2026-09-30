 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE MAN WITH THE BAG to Premiere on Prime Video

The action-comedy heist film will star Schwarzenegger, Ritchson, and a crew of misfits attempting to recover Santa's stolen magic bag.

By:

THE MAN WITH THE BAG, an action-comedy heist film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, will premiere globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

When Santa's iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives.

Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, THE MAN WITH THE BAG is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.

About The Man With The Bag

Directed by Adam Shankman

Written by Allan Rice

Produced by Lawrence Grey, p.g.a., Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, Alan Ritchson

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina

Release Date: December 2, 2026

Rated PG | 111 Minutes

Recent Articles
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
9/29/2026
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
9/26/2026
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 2 'Daddy Issues' Premieres
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 2 'Daddy Issues' Premieres
9/18/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts