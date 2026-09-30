THE MAN WITH THE BAG to Premiere on Prime Video

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THE MAN WITH THE BAG, an action-comedy heist film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, will premiere globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

When Santa's iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives.

Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, THE MAN WITH THE BAG is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.

About The Man With The Bag

Directed by Adam Shankman

Written by Allan Rice

Produced by Lawrence Grey, p.g.a., Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, Alan Ritchson

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina

Release Date: December 2, 2026

Rated PG | 111 Minutes

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