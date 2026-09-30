THE MAN WITH THE BAG to Premiere on Prime Video
The action-comedy heist film will star Schwarzenegger, Ritchson, and a crew of misfits attempting to recover Santa's stolen magic bag.
THE MAN WITH THE BAG, an action-comedy heist film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, will premiere globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.
When Santa's iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives.
Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, THE MAN WITH THE BAG is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.
About The Man With The Bag
Directed by Adam Shankman
Written by Allan Rice
Produced by Lawrence Grey, p.g.a., Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, Alan Ritchson
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina
Release Date: December 2, 2026
Rated PG | 111 Minutes
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