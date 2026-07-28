THE MAN WILL BURN Series Finale to Premiere on HBO

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HBO is set to air the series finale of THE MAN WILL BURN, a documentary project from filmmakers JEHANE NOUJAIM and VIKRAM GANDHI that takes viewers inside the Burning Man festival. The concluding episode caps a series exploring the culture, logistics, and community behind the annual desert gathering.

THE MAN WILL BURN is an HBO Original four-part documentary series directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jehane Noujaim (HBO's 'The Vow') and Vikram Gandhi ('Kūmāré,' 'Barry'). The series finale debuts July 30 on HBO.

Episode 4 Highlights

The Playa is hit with 2-3 months worth of rainfall over 24 hours giving rise to conspiracy theories, media sensationalism, and government scrutiny

Protesters rail against the Burning Man organization for catering to the whims of billionaires

The HBO Original four-part documentary series THE MAN WILL BURN, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jehane Noujaim (HBO's 'The Vow,' 'The Vow Part II') and Vikram Gandhi ('Kūmāré,' 'Barry'), series produced by Muriel Soenens, debuts THURSDAY, JULY 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes will debut Thursdays at the same time.

Synopsis

Since its beginning in 1986, Burning Man has grown from its anarchic counterculture roots in San Francisco to a globally recognized spectacle. Each year, 80,000 self-styled 'Burners' congregate in the Nevada desert to create music, art, and connection, raise temples, join a spiritual movement centered on community, and take part in a modern American cultural experiment. Following the organization through several years of unprecedented turmoil, THE MAN WILL BURN follows a movement pushed to its limits as it strives to stay operational while staying true to its core values.

With exclusive access to Burning Man Project (BMP) leadership and years of video archives, the series offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the event, chronicling the extensive preparation of staff and volunteers and highlighting different artists and 'Burners' who connect deeply to the spiritual experience – from the act of raising a temple to the release of a 'Mad Max'-style Thunderdome. As BMP CEO Marian Goodell navigates COVID-19, a renegade event, and antediluvian rains, new pressures emerge. The rise of social media influencers at the event and an influx of Big Tech money threaten the community spirit integral to Burning Man, risking it becoming a victim of its own success.

Featured Participants

Burning Man CEO, Marian Goodell; board members including Farhad Mohit, Kimbal Musk, and Nushin Sabet; founders, Harley DuBois, Larry Harvey, John Law, Michael Mikel, Crimson Rose, and Will Roger; Burning Man Project staff, Stuart Mangrum, Tony Perez, and Bryant Tan; artists and camp founders including Quill Hyde, Marisa Lenhardt, and Michelle Murphy; and 'Burners' including Zach Bell, Sergey Brin, Ray Christian, Sergio Garcia, Lindsay Handren, Justin Kan, Zoe Nightingale, and Grover Norquist.

Credits

HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Double Agent, Noujaim Films, and The Othrs, a series by Jehane Noujaim and Vikram Gandhi: THE MAN WILL BURN. Directed by Jehane Noujaim and Vikram Gandhi; producers, Muriel Soenens, Catie Bolt, Eric Forman, Paul McGuire, and Jillian Li; executive producers, Nina Fialkow, David Fialkow, Nushin Sabet, Farhad Mohit, Kristín Ólafsdóttir, Thor Björgólfsson, Lyn Lear, Jehane Noujaim, Karim Amer, Geralyn Dreyfous, and Vikram Gandhi; executive producers for Double Agent: Dana O'Keefe, Yariv Milchan, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Natalie Lehmann, and Emily Selinger. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

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