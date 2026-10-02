THE LIZZIE BORDEN GAME Offers Supernatural Horror Take on American Legend

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More than 130 years after the Borden murders shocked the nation, the story of Lizzie Borden continues to fascinate audiences — and renewed interest surrounding Netflix's newly released Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is once again putting the infamous case at the center of popular culture.

Netflix released Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story on September 17 as the fourth installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology series, starring Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden.

For viewers searching for more Lizzie Borden stories, Breaking Glass Pictures invites horror fans to discover The Lizzie Borden Game, a supernatural horror thriller that takes the enduring legend in a very different direction.

In The Lizzie Borden Game, the legend of Lizzie Borden comes back to life when a group of friends gathers for a secluded Friendsgiving getaway and discovers an unsettling ritual known as 'The Lizzie Borden Game.' What begins as a dare quickly turns deadly when the game summons Lizzie Borden's ghost from beyond the grave. The friends must uncover the truth behind the legend and close the portal before they all get axed.

Rather than dramatizing the historical Borden case, The Lizzie Borden Game uses Lizzie Borden's place in American folklore as the foundation for a contemporary supernatural horror story.

'Lizzie Borden remains one of those names that immediately captures people's attention,' said Rich Wolff of Breaking Glass Pictures. 'With audiences once again talking about the case and searching for Lizzie Borden stories, this is a great moment for horror fans to discover The Lizzie Borden Game and see a completely different interpretation of the legend.'

The film is directed by Calvin Morie McCarthy and produced by Calvin Morie McCarthy, Chynna Rae Shorts and Rich Wolff. The cast includes Airisa Durand, Jason Brooks, Laura Wilson, Chynna Rae Shurts, Jessica Noel Thompson and Steve Larkin.

Netflix's new series approaches Borden as a historical true-crime figure, while The Lizzie Borden Game embraces the supernatural possibilities that have grown around her name over generations. The two productions are entirely separate and unaffiliated, but the renewed cultural interest demonstrates the continuing fascination surrounding one of America's most recognizable murder mysteries.

Information about The Lizzie Borden Game, including film details and viewing options, is available at Breaking Glass Pictures, which currently links viewers to Amazon, Fandango at Home and Vimeo viewing options.

About Breaking Glass Pictures

Breaking Glass Pictures is an independent film distribution company dedicated to bringing distinctive feature films and documentaries to audiences across theatrical, digital, television and home entertainment platforms.

The Lizzie Borden Game is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with Netflix, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, or Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. References to the Netflix series are included solely to describe the renewed public interest in Lizzie Borden.

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