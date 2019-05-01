THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT To Air Live Following First Democratic Debates in June

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT will air live following both nights of the first Democratic debate, Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 (11:35 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will mark the 20th and 21st time THE LATE SHOW has broadcast live. The most recent live broadcast aired following the STATE OF THE UNION Address on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Guests joining Colbert for the live broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be announced at a later date.

This season, THE LATE SHOW is once again #1 in late night, averaging over 3.8 million viewers and consistently beating the competition by almost 1.4 million viewers. Also, THE LATE SHOW continues to beat its closest competition in adults 18-49 (686,000 vs. 667,000.)

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





Related Articles View More TV Stories