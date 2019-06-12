THE LATE SHOW Announces Guests For Live Broadcasts Following Democratic Candidate Debates

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT today announced guests for its live broadcasts following both nights of the first Democratic debate, Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 (11:35 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will mark the 20th and 21st time THE LATE SHOW has broadcast live. The most recent live broadcast aired following the STATE OF THE UNION Address on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and musical guest Incubus will appear on THE LATE SHOW on Wednesday, June 26. Colbert will welcome former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and the founders of theSkimm, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, as his guests on Thursday, June 27.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT closed out the 2018-2019 television season as the #1 late night show in viewers for the third season in a row, averaging 3.8 million viewers and leading the closest competition by almost +1.4 million. In addition, THE LATE SHOW finished the season #1 in adults 18-49 for the first time since the 1994-1995 television season. THE LATE SHOW is the #1 show in all of late night for Youtube views of clips published during the current season and has +17% growth in Youtube views season-over-season. (Tubular Labs, 2018-2019)

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.





