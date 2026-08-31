THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH to Have World Premiere as TIFF Surprise Screening
The film stars Stuart Martin, Fra Free and Costanza Andrade in Zack Snyder's first indie feature.
TIFF has announced a special surprise screening of Zack Snyder's THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH, which will make its World Premiere at 6:30pm on Sunday, September 13, in the John Bassett Theatre, TIFF's new screening venue at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Starring Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves), Fra Free (Hawkeye) and Costanza Andrade (Game Over), the latest from Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Man of Steel) follows an ex-DEA agent seeking revenge in a South American jungle where dangerous terrain and inner demons intermingle. Public tickets go on sale today at 12pm ET at the link below.
https://tiff.net/films/the-last-photograph
Event Details
THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH | Zack Snyder | USA
World Premiere
Special Event
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 6:30pm
John Bassett Theatre, Metro Toronto Convention Centre