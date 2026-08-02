THE LAST EIGHT Documentary to Make European Premiere in Barcelona

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A documentary chronicling the final hours before Burbank's Rose Parade float departs for Pasadena is set to make its European premiere at the Love & Hope International Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain. The film, THE LAST EIGHT, has also received a nomination for Best Documentary Short Film at the festival, according to director Bryanna Reynolds.

While Los Angeles is often associated with Hollywood, the documentary showcases the everyday people who give their time to make their community stronger.

Reynolds, who leads Jurassic Spud Productions, has described THE LAST EIGHT as a story about connection, mental health, and community, centered on the volunteers, gardeners, and residents who prepare Burbank's float for its journey to the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

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