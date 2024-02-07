THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Scores Season-Best Ratings

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Scores Season-Best Ratings

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” scored its best ratings of the season during the week guests Common, Paris Hilton, and Snoop Dogg joined the EGOT winner in January.

The second-year talk show from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, hit season highs in the most recent national weekly syndication ratings (week of 1/22/24-1/26/24) from Nielsen Media Research and continues to be the only talker to show gains with young adults this season. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which was just renewed for a third season by the FOX Television Stations and Hearst Television, posted season high national numbers for the most current week in households (0.62 rtg) and People 2+ (918,000). 

In addition to, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is up +14% over the prior year with Adults 18-34, the only nationally syndicated talk show improving with A18-34 and it's also the only one holding its year ago average with Women 18-34. In its second season, the show has reached 17.2 million unique viewers thus far. 

Common, who appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday, January 22, kicked off the week of fun guests that also included Anthony Anderson, Paris Hilton, Mel B, and Snoop Dogg. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Source: Reach=NPower, Live +7, 6 minute qualifier, P2+, 10/2/23-1/2/24; National ratings=NNTV, Live +SD, 10/2/23-1/28/24.

About “The Jennifer Hudson Show” 

New Season, New Surprises on the hit Daytime Emmy-Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson.  Season two of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered October 2. 

The show is filled with exciting, unexpected moments around every corner for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike!  The one-hour national syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, music, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes.  Tune in for fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spreads inspiration through extraordinary stories, talents, and passions, plus watch Jennifer change lives across the nation, one surprise at a time!  

Hudson has welcomed an exciting slate of guests this season, including “The Voice” judges Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, comedian Adam Sandler, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actress Mariah Carey, Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, and legend Oprah Winfrey.

Renewed for Season 3, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” received six Daytime Emmy Award Nominations and Jennifer won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Host.”  Jennifer was also honored as one of People Magazine's “People of the Year” and one of Glamour Magazine's “Women of the Year.” The show also received nominations for the 2023 and 2024 People's Choice Awards and GLAAD Media Awards.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.  For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

About Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is the leading unscripted studio in America, producing programming across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, first-run syndication, podcasts, and high-end documentaries. The division is comprised of Warner Horizon, Telepictures, and Shed Media, which produce leading and award-winning series and franchises such as “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Voice,” “Extra,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Paris in Love,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” and “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” premium specials like “Friends: The Reunion,” “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” “100 Years of Warner Bros.,” “Superpowered: The DC Story,” and podcasts such as “Bachelor Happy Hour,” “Extra: The Podcast,” “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon,” “Trapped in Treatment,” and “True Crime Daily: The Podcast,” among others.  

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Angela Bassett Narrates National Geographics QUEENS Series Photo
Video: Angela Bassett Narrates National Geographic's QUEENS Series

Set to Billie Eilish's hit electropop track “you should see me in a crown,” the trailer introduces viewers to six iconic worlds ruled by the fierce and formidable matriarchs of the animal QUEENdom, setting the stage for a series that transcends everything viewers know about natural history programming. Watch the video!

2
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Sets Showtime Premiere Date Photo
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Sets Showtime Premiere Date

An adaptation of Amor Towles' internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history.

3
Katt Williams New Comedy Special to Stream Live on Netflix Photo
Katt Williams' New Comedy Special to Stream Live on Netflix

This will be Katt Williams's third comedy special with Netflix. His previous specials include World War III and Great America. The show is part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest taking place in Los Angeles from May 2-12 with a comedy marathon of over 300 shows across 35+ venues.

4
Max Renews ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, For A Second Season Photo
Max Renews ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, For A Second Season

The Max Original documentary series ON THE ROAM, starring Jason Momoa, has been renewed for a second season. ON THE ROAM is an eight-part cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NYTHE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NY
GIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in MarchGIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in March
XYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda HamiltonXYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda Hamilton

Videos

Watch Erika Jayne Prepare For Las Vegas in Documentary Trailer Video
Watch Erika Jayne Prepare For Las Vegas in Documentary Trailer
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
DOUBT
MOULIN ROUGE!