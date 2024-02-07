THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Scores Season-Best Ratings

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” scored its best ratings of the season during the week guests Common, Paris Hilton, and Snoop Dogg joined the EGOT winner in January.

The second-year talk show from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, hit season highs in the most recent national weekly syndication ratings (week of 1/22/24-1/26/24) from Nielsen Media Research and continues to be the only talker to show gains with young adults this season.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which was just renewed for a third season by the FOX Television Stations and Hearst Television, posted season high national numbers for the most current week in households (0.62 rtg) and People 2+ (918,000).

In addition to, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is up +14% over the prior year with Adults 18-34, the only nationally syndicated talk show improving with A18-34 and it's also the only one holding its year ago average with Women 18-34. In its second season, the show has reached 17.2 million unique viewers thus far.

Common, who appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday, January 22, kicked off the week of fun guests that also included Anthony Anderson, Paris Hilton, Mel B, and Snoop Dogg.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Source: Reach=NPower, Live +7, 6 minute qualifier, P2+, 10/2/23-1/2/24; National ratings=NNTV, Live +SD, 10/2/23-1/28/24.

About “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

New Season, New Surprises on the hit Daytime Emmy-Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson. Season two of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered October 2.

The show is filled with exciting, unexpected moments around every corner for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike! The one-hour national syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, music, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes. Tune in for fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spreads inspiration through extraordinary stories, talents, and passions, plus watch Jennifer change lives across the nation, one surprise at a time!

Hudson has welcomed an exciting slate of guests this season, including “The Voice” judges Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, comedian Adam Sandler, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actress Mariah Carey, Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, and legend Oprah Winfrey.

Renewed for Season 3, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” received six Daytime Emmy Award Nominations and Jennifer won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Host.” Jennifer was also honored as one of People Magazine's “People of the Year” and one of Glamour Magazine's “Women of the Year.” The show also received nominations for the 2023 and 2024 People's Choice Awards and GLAAD Media Awards.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III. For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

About Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is the leading unscripted studio in America, producing programming across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, first-run syndication, podcasts, and high-end documentaries. The division is comprised of Warner Horizon, Telepictures, and Shed Media, which produce leading and award-winning series and franchises such as “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Voice,” “Extra,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Paris in Love,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” and “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” premium specials like “Friends: The Reunion,” “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” “100 Years of Warner Bros.,” “Superpowered: The DC Story,” and podcasts such as “Bachelor Happy Hour,” “Extra: The Podcast,” “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon,” “Trapped in Treatment,” and “True Crime Daily: The Podcast,” among others.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.