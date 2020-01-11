THE GRAND UNIFIED THEORY OF HOWARD BLOOM is Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Author Howard Bloom is Tom Needham's special guest this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM. He is going to be talking about his provocative new film, THE GRAND UNIFIED THEORY OF HOWARD BLOOM. In addition, the SOUNDS OF FILM is going to be featuring music from Hildur Guðnadóttir's Golden Globe-winning score for JOKER.

THE GRAND UNIFIED THEORY OF HOWARD BLOOM is a new documentary by director Charlie Hoxie. The film reveals that Brooklyn's Howard Bloom spent many years as a publicist for popular musicians including Michael Jackson, Prince, Joan Jett, Run DMC and Billy Joel. When a rare disease left him home bound for many years, Bloom reinvented himself as an author, publishing several books on evolutionary psychology and humanity's role in the universe. Some of those books include "How I Accidentally Started The Sixties," "The Genius of the Beast," "Global Brain," and "The Lucifer Principle." THE GRAND UNIFIED THEORY OF HOWARD BLOOM shows the eccentric philosopher readying an unbelievably long masterwork that attempts to unify all of his unique theories, and making plans for his legacy.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is also going to be featuring music from Hildur Guðnadóttir, who is the first woman to individually win the Best Original Score award for JOKER.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Howard Shore, Carter Burwell, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Dionne Warwick, Whit Stillman, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Michael Moore and Katrina vanden Heuvel.





