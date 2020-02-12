THE GOONIES Reenactment Gets Fox Series Order

Variety reports that "The Bold Type's" Sarah Watson will produce a FOX pilot about re-enacting the hit 80s film "The Goonies."

On the series, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret.

She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student's favorite movies, "The Goonies."

Watson is writing and executive producing the series. Greg Mottola co-writes, and will direct the pilot. "Goonies" director Richard Donner is also on board as a producer.

Read the original story on Variety.





