Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GOOD FIGHT Final Season Sets DVD Release

THE GOOD FIGHT Final Season Sets DVD Release

THE GOOD FIGHT: THE FINAL SEASON arrives on DVD on March 14.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Created by Emmy® Nominees Michelle and Robert KING ("The Good Wife") THE GOOD FIGHT: THE FINAL SEASON arrives on DVD on March 14. The three-disc collection includes all 10 episodes from the latest drama-fueled season, plus exclusive deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel and more!

In the sixth and final season of The Good Fight, Diane (Emmy Award® winner Christine Baranski) feels like she's going crazy struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

THE GOOD FIGHT: THE FINAL SEASON stars 13-time Emmy Award® Nominee Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age"), as well as Tony Award® Winner Audra McDonald (Beauty and the Beast), Nyambi Nyambi ("Mike and Molly"), Sarah Steele ("The Good Wife"), Andre Braughar ("Brooklyn 99"), Charmaine Bingwa ("Emancipation") and Michael Boatman ("Madam Secretary").

Guest stars include Emmy® Nominees Alan Cumming ("The Good Wife"), Gary Cole ("Veep"), Phylicia Rashad ("The Cosby Show"), John Slattery ("Mad Men"), and Emmy® Winner Carrie Preston ("The Good Wife").

Special Features

The Good Fight: A Farewell Featurette
Gag Reel
15 Deleted Scenes



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Kennedy Kanagawa Featured in KINSLEY VS. Digital Comedy Series Photo
Kennedy Kanagawa Featured in KINSLEY VS. Digital Comedy Series
Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White in Broadway’s hit revival and upcoming national tour of Into the Woods) rounds out the ensemble cast of the original, digital comedy series, 'KINSLEY VS.' created, written, and directed by Courtney Romano, and produced by Queens Bird Films. Actress and body positivity model Lauren Karaman (“Project Runway”) stars.
GEORGE & TAMMY Soundtrack Out Now Photo
GEORGE & TAMMY Soundtrack Out Now
Available everywhere now, the album features songs by Wynette and Jones as performed in the series by Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar® nominee Michael Shannon. Included within the album’s 26 tracks are iconic numbers like Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation And Sundance Institute Award Recipients For Science In Film Ini Photo
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation And Sundance Institute Award Recipients For Science In Film Initiative
The Sundance Institute Science-in-Film initiative with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation celebrated this year's Feature Film Prize winner The Pod Generation directed by Sophie Barthes and the recipients of three artist grants for three projects in development at a reception following the Appetite for Construction panel at Filmmaker Lodge.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share