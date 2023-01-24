THE GOOD FIGHT Final Season Sets DVD Release

Created by Emmy® Nominees Michelle and Robert KING ("The Good Wife") THE GOOD FIGHT: THE FINAL SEASON arrives on DVD on March 14. The three-disc collection includes all 10 episodes from the latest drama-fueled season, plus exclusive deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel and more!

In the sixth and final season of The Good Fight, Diane (Emmy Award® winner Christine Baranski) feels like she's going crazy struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

THE GOOD FIGHT: THE FINAL SEASON stars 13-time Emmy Award® Nominee Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age"), as well as Tony Award® Winner Audra McDonald (Beauty and the Beast), Nyambi Nyambi ("Mike and Molly"), Sarah Steele ("The Good Wife"), Andre Braughar ("Brooklyn 99"), Charmaine Bingwa ("Emancipation") and Michael Boatman ("Madam Secretary").

Guest stars include Emmy® Nominees Alan Cumming ("The Good Wife"), Gary Cole ("Veep"), Phylicia Rashad ("The Cosby Show"), John Slattery ("Mad Men"), and Emmy® Winner Carrie Preston ("The Good Wife").

Special Features

The Good Fight: A Farewell Featurette

Gag Reel

15 Deleted Scenes