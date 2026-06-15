THE FOUR SEASONS Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

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Netflix is bringing back the popular comedy series The Four Seasons for an eight-episode third season. The news was shared live onstage by Netflix’s Head of Scripted Series for US and Canada, Jinny Howe, during a fireside chat at the BANFF World Media Festival.

Debuting on Netflix's Global Top 10 English TV list in May 2025, The Four Seasons garnered 24.4M views in its first two weeks. Following its May 28, 2026 release, Season 2 reached the Top 10 in 56 countries and has remained in the Global Top 10 since, driving Season 1 back onto the chart.

Coming off a hard year, season two of the series follows the friends on their tradition of vacationing together, now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey Shore and upstate New York. With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures.

Series regulars include Fey, Forte, Kenney-Silver, Calvani, Henningsen, and Domingo. Season two guest stars included Steve Carell (Nick), Steven Pasquale (Mark Brett), David Tennant (Gianpiero), Toby Huss (Terry), Paula Pell (Jane Annie), Janine Brito (Dana), Vernee Watson-Johnson (Beverly), Alan Alda (Don), Ashlyn Maddox (Beth), Azura Skye, (Ramona), and Julia Lester (Lila).

The series hails from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield and is based on the 1981 Alan Alda film. David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond serve as executive producers. Alda and Marissa Bregman produce.

The Four Seasons is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

Photo Credit: Netflix

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