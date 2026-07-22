Damson Idris and Isaiah John on Franklin and Leon's Bond in SNOWFALL

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A new clip from FX spotlights one of SNOWFALL's defining relationships, charting the evolving bond between Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, across the run of the series. The footage traces how the two characters, rooted in South Central Los Angeles, are tested by loyalty, shifting power, and the demands of survival as Franklin's drug empire grows and ultimately fractures.

SNOWFALL follows Franklin Saint's rise through the crack cocaine epidemic of 1980s Los Angeles, with the friendship between Franklin and Leon serving as a through line across all six seasons. The clip draws on moments from throughout the series, underscoring how the two characters' shared history becomes increasingly complicated as the stakes around them escalate.

In the sixth and final season, a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin faces the prospect of losing both the people he loves and everything he has built, while contending with threats from the KGB, the DEA, the CIA, and the LAPD's corrupt C.R.A.S.H. units. The season frames the central question of who each character becomes when pushed to the edge, with the Franklin-Leon dynamic central to that reckoning.

All episodes of SNOWFALL are available to stream on Hulu, including the complete sixth and final season.

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