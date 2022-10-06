Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE CULPO SISTERS to Premiere on TLC in November

THE CULPO SISTERS premieres on Monday, November 7th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC and available to stream the same day on discovery+. 

Oct. 06, 2022  

Jaw-dropping is one way to describe the Culpo sisters - you never know what they're going to wear...or say! THE CULPO SISTERS follows Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles.

What are their careers? DON'T ask their parents Susan and Peter - they wouldn't be able to tell you! For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds barred and playfully entertaining way. THE CULPO SISTERS premieres on Monday, November 7th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

These sisters consider themselves each other's built-in best friends and as close-knit as they are, they have their own unique personalities and interests. Olivia, most famously first known for her MISS UNIVERSE title, asserts herself as an entrepreneur in all things fashion and business, while Aurora, the oldest sister and mother of two, always says what's on her mind for better or worse and known to be THE FAMILY boss.

And Sophia, the youngest, considers herself to be the most zen as she shies away from confrontation and tries to play peacemaker. From sweet family moments like planning their parents' 35th anniversary party to traveling back home to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant to relatable sisterly moments like an attempted break in of a padlocked closet door, these sisters are always there for one another through thick and thin.

There's no shortage of laughter, tears and sibling rivalry with these three especially when it comes to their careers...or a stolen item of clothing. With the support from their brothers and parents, the series follows the trio as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first.

THE CULPO SISTERS is produced by Propagate for TLC and discovery+.

Watch the new trailer here:



