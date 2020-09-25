THE CIRCUS Unpacks the Politics of Trump's Supreme Court Pick

The show takes a look at the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

With fewer than 40 days before the election, THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday with a look at the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, what it means for the future of the Supreme Court and how it is reshaping the 2020 presidential race.

Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, examine the unfolding drama as President Trump and Senate Republicans move toward filling Ginsburg's court seat before the election. As Republicans and Democrats prepare for a looming political fight, THE CIRCUS also speaks with voters and activists about how the Supreme Court battle is mobilizing both sides ahead of November 3.

The series is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.

