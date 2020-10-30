THE CIRCUS Unpacks a Critical Closing Week of the 2020 Race
Continuing its fifth season this Sunday.
THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday, taking stock of the presidential race and diving deep into the battle for the U.S. Senate.
With less than a week before Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden is on the trail and leading in battleground-state polls, while President Trump criss-crosses the country to mobilize support. Meanwhile, hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, go inside key races that will help determine control of the Senate, following the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.
Episode interviews includes:
- Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who gives THE CIRCUS a behind-the-scenes look at his final debate preparation.
- Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, Texas Democrat Senate candidate MJ Hegar and Iowa Democrat Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, who discuss whether their respective states will flip from red to blue on November 3.
The series is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.
Watch a preview here:
Photo Credit: Rick Kern/SHOWTIME
