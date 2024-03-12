THE BOY & THE HERON Coming to Max Under New Deal With Studio Ghibli

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has locked a multiyear agreement with GKIDS to extend the exclusive U.S. film streaming rights for Studio Ghibli, Japan's legendary, Oscar-winning animation house. The streamer has been the U.S. home to the Studio Ghibli catalogue since 2020, marking the first time the films were available to stream.

As part of the deal, Max will be the future home of the Oscar-winning and Golden Globe-winning film “The Boy and the Heron,” with an announcement of the Max streaming premiere date to be made later this year. This hand-drawn, original story is Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film in 10 years, written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, the film features a musical score from Miyazaki's long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

“Our subscribers are always LOOKING FOR unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add ‘The Boy and the Heron' to our deep and rich Max content offering,” said Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson, VP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Below is a full list of films that will be available to stream on Max in the U.S. as part of this new deal:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

The Boy and the Heron (2023)**

** The Max streaming date for the film in the U.S. will be announced at a later date.

About Max

Max, which launched May 23, 2023, is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids and family content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.

About Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is one of the most acclaimed and influential animation studios in the world, inspiring filmmakers and audiences alike over the last 30 years with beloved stories and breathtaking visuals. Under the brilliance of visionary animation directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki, the studio's films are known for timeless classics such as My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Ponyo; and have won countless international awards including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Spirited Away, as well as five additional Oscar nominations for Howl's Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There, and The Red Turtle. Director and studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki was separately given an Honorary Award at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in 2014, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures paid tribute to his artwork with a special exhibit when the Museum opened in September 2021.

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning animation from around the world. The company has scored an astounding 13 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, Wolfwalkers in 2021, and The Boy and the Heron in 2024.

GKIDS handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world's most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others; as well as the critically acclaimed television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION. Also, GKIDS is the founder and host of ANIMATION IS FILM, the annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions. gkids.com

© 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli