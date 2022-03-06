The Big Scary "S" Word is a documentary produced by Bridge, Morgan Spector (HBO's The Plot Against America) and Eden Wurmfeld (Saving Capitalism). It had its world premiere at Hot Docs film festival followed by an impressive festival run at AFI Fest, Mill Valley Film Festival, and DOC NYC. The film is an acclaimed documentary from Yael Bridge, who also directed Saving Capitalism. Watch the trailer here.



Featuring new and archival interviews with Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cornel West, and Naomi Klein, The Big Scary "S" Word explores the rich history of the American socialist movement. Weaving together hidden episodes of history and verité footage, the film shows that, contrary to popular belief, socialism is in fact deeply American and led to popular government programs such as public schools and Medicare. Activists and journalists explain how the 2008 financial crisis, THE WALL Street bailout, the Occupy Movement, and the ascension of politicians like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have pushed a new generation to embrace the language of socialism.



Though the policy agenda of the emerging democratic socialist left may not be quite front and center in a Biden administration, its influence is clear in the polling numbers that show bipartisan majorities supporting policies like Medicare for All, and in the new administration's emphasis on expanding democracy and alleviating economic inequality. With passage of transformative pieces of legislation like HR1 and the PRO Act uncertain given the realities of the senate filibuster, this film reminds viewers that the fight to empower workers has always been a powerful force for social and political progress in the U.S.