THE ADVENTURES OF OZZIE & HARRIET Available Now on DVD

For a record-breaking fourteen seasons and 435 episodes, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet™ aired on ABC-TV from 1952 through 1966, becoming one of the most cherished cultural touchstones of the twentieth century.

The gentle humor of the prolific and popular sitcom was brought to the screen by the real-life Nelson family: Ozzie and wife Harriet with their sons, David and Rick, all portraying themselves in a trend-setting blend of fact-meets-fiction comedy decades before Seinfeld and other semi-reality based shows. ​​

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet™ humorously chronicled the daily lives of the Nelson family as David and Ricky grew up before millions of weekly viewers. For the very first time, in association with the Nelson family, the entire series has been digitally restored with complete episodes from the original film negatives and audio reels for superior picture and sound quality. ​​

THE OFFICIAL COMPLETE SEASON NINE contains all 33 full, fun-filled episodes including rare adventures not seen on television in decades. Lyle Talbot and Mary Jane Croft appear as Ozzie and Harriet's best friends Joe and Clara Randolph along with classic television and film guest stars Frank Cady, Joe Flynn, Linda Evans, Barry Livingston, Lori Saunders, Richard Deacon, Roberta Shore, James Stacy, Parley Baer and other familiar faces.

THE OFFICIAL COMPLETE SEASON TEN contains all 25 full, fun-filled episodes including rare adventures not seen on television in decades. David Nelson's real-life wife June Blair joins the cast as their characters become married. Lyle Talbot and Mary Jane Croft appear as Ozzie and Harriet's best friends Joe and Clara Randolph along with classic television and film guest stars Linda Evans, Jimmy Hawkins, Barry Livingston, Roberta Shore, James Stacey, Lori Saunders, Frank Cady and other familiar faces.