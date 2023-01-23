Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ADVENTURES OF OZZIE & HARRIET Available Now on DVD

THE ADVENTURES OF OZZIE & HARRIET Available Now on DVD

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet aired on ABC-TV from 1952 through 1966.

Jan. 23, 2023  

For a record-breaking fourteen seasons and 435 episodes, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet™ aired on ABC-TV from 1952 through 1966, becoming one of the most cherished cultural touchstones of the twentieth century.

The gentle humor of the prolific and popular sitcom was brought to the screen by the real-life Nelson family: Ozzie and wife Harriet with their sons, David and Rick, all portraying themselves in a trend-setting blend of fact-meets-fiction comedy decades before Seinfeld and other semi-reality based shows. ​​

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet™ humorously chronicled the daily lives of the Nelson family as David and Ricky grew up before millions of weekly viewers. For the very first time, in association with the Nelson family, the entire series has been digitally restored with complete episodes from the original film negatives and audio reels for superior picture and sound quality. ​​

THE OFFICIAL COMPLETE SEASON NINE contains all 33 full, fun-filled episodes including rare adventures not seen on television in decades. Lyle Talbot and Mary Jane Croft appear as Ozzie and Harriet's best friends Joe and Clara Randolph along with classic television and film guest stars Frank Cady, Joe Flynn, Linda Evans, Barry Livingston, Lori Saunders, Richard Deacon, Roberta Shore, James Stacy, Parley Baer and other familiar faces.

THE OFFICIAL COMPLETE SEASON TEN contains all 25 full, fun-filled episodes including rare adventures not seen on television in decades. David Nelson's real-life wife June Blair joins the cast as their characters become married. Lyle Talbot and Mary Jane Croft appear as Ozzie and Harriet's best friends Joe and Clara Randolph along with classic television and film guest stars Linda Evans, Jimmy Hawkins, Barry Livingston, Roberta Shore, James Stacey, Lori Saunders, Frank Cady and other familiar faces.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE, SCOTTSDALE AUCTION Broadcast Begins on FYI Photo
BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE, SCOTTSDALE AUCTION Broadcast Begins on FYI
The Scottsdale Auction also features the world-class Barrett-Jackson Cup presented by Castrol, which recognizes the talent and craftsmanship of custom car and truck builders. All 50 vehicles will compete to win prizes and take home the Ultimate Best in Show, which will be announced on Saturday, January 28.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares HARLEY QUINN Valentines Day Special Trailer Photo
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares HARLEY QUINN Valentine's Day Special Trailer
The voice cast of HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall , Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: Leah Reminis Family Play For Charity in PEOPLE PUZZLER Photo
VIDEO: Leah Remini's Family Play For Charity in PEOPLE PUZZLER
Next Monday, January 30, watch as PEOPLE PUZZLER host Leah Remini invites her family (George Marshall, William Kilmartin, and Jason Coulliard) to test their crossword skills, pop culture knowledge, and Leah's patience, as they play for charity in a special episode! Watch a video clip from the episode now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share