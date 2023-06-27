TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

MTV TODAY announced that TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER will premiere on a new night, Wednesday, July 19 at 8pm ET/PT, starting with the first two episodes.

The series follows some of the most beloved moms from TEEN MOM OG and TEEN MOM 2, including Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney, all of whom are navigating new challenges in their lives.

This season the Moms are tackling lingering emotional wounds, relationships and fears in order to start anew. Will they get fresh starts? Or will they be met with disappointment and disaster? Leaning on each other for support in this next phase of life, they experience some of the most challenging moments yet in their parenting experiences, including mental health struggles, co-parenting negotiations, addiction and heartbreaking health concerns.

Teen Mom: the Next Chapter Cast

Amber and Gary are peacefully co-parenting their teenage daughter Leah, and Amber returns to her old house with the hope to move back in.

Ashley starts planning her wedding to Bar but he needs to complete community service hours or he could face jail time. When Bar returns to California, Ashley stays in Nevada to finish her nursing program, but finds things challenging as a single parent.

Briana is surprised when Devoin goes to rehab for his gambling addiction only to return and ask her out on a date. Although he steps up to co-parent, her friends and family warn her to exercise caution in this renewed romance.

Catelynn seeks advice on how to talk to her girls about body safety. Tyler begins ketamine therapy treatments to help him work through trauma related to childhood sexual abuse.

Cheyenne moves into her new house with Zach, and they both support Cory and his family as he prepares for his youngest daughter's OPEN HEART surgery for her tricuspid atresia. They all discuss how this terrifying experience impacts parenting and their children’s mental health.

Jade is in full-on wedding planning mode but her mom Christy and dad Corey hit rock bottom and decide to go to rehab. In an effort to work through past trauma, Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings to find more emotional support and understanding.

Leah has been navigating her new reality since she ended her engagement. As she learns to find time for herself again, she wavers on if she’s ready to date after the breakup. Amid the fallout, she attempts to mend her complicated relationship with her dad.

Maci and Ryan rekindle their friendship and are able to put the past behind them to co-parent their son Bentley, but things get more difficult with Ryan’s divorce and a slip in his sobriety. Maci starts attending Al-Anon, but is also busy dealing with her own medical crisis.

Through MTV Entertainment Studios’ Mental Health is Health initiative, TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER has partnered with mental health experts and leading organizations to shape accurate and authentic representation about emotional wellbeing on-screen in order to normalize mental health conversations and connect TEEN MOM viewers with resources to offer pathways to support and inspire people to take action for themselves and their loved ones.

Stream full episodes of TEEN MOM OG and TEEN MOM 2 on Paramount+. Full episodes of TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER are available to watch on MTV.com and the MTV App.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is executive produced by Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage and Larry Musnik of 11th Street Productions. Executive Producers for MTV are Benjamin Hurvitz and Melissa Tallerine.