TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on a new night, Wednesday, July 19 at 8pm ET/PT, starting with the first two episodes.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 1 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 2 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 3 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Rock Out to 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE

TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

MTV TODAY announced that TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER will premiere on a new night, Wednesday, July 19 at 8pm ET/PT, starting with the first two episodes.

The series follows some of the most beloved moms from TEEN MOM OG and TEEN MOM 2, including Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney, all of whom are navigating new challenges in their lives. 

This season the Moms are tackling lingering emotional wounds, relationships and fears in order to start anew. Will they get fresh starts? Or will they be met with disappointment and disaster? Leaning on each other for support in this next phase of life, they experience some of the most challenging moments yet in their parenting experiences, including mental health struggles, co-parenting negotiations, addiction and heartbreaking health concerns. 

Teen Mom: the Next Chapter Cast

Amber and Gary are peacefully co-parenting their teenage daughter Leah, and Amber returns to her old house with the hope to move back in.

Ashley starts planning her wedding to Bar but he needs to complete community service hours or he could face jail time. When Bar returns to California, Ashley stays in Nevada to finish her nursing program, but finds things challenging as a single parent.

Briana is surprised when Devoin goes to rehab for his gambling addiction only to return and ask her out on a date. Although he steps up to co-parent, her friends and family warn her to exercise caution in this renewed romance. 

Catelynn seeks advice on how to talk to her girls about body safety. Tyler begins ketamine therapy treatments to help him work through trauma related to childhood sexual abuse.

Cheyenne moves into her new house with Zach, and they both support Cory and his family as he prepares for his youngest daughter's OPEN HEART surgery for her tricuspid atresia. They all discuss how this terrifying experience impacts parenting and their children’s mental health.

Jade is in full-on wedding planning mode but her mom Christy and dad Corey hit rock bottom and decide to go to rehab. In an effort to work through past trauma, Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings to find more emotional support and understanding.

Leah has been navigating her new reality since she ended her engagement. As she learns to find time for herself again, she wavers on if she’s ready to date after the breakup. Amid the fallout, she attempts to mend her complicated relationship with her dad. 

Maci and Ryan rekindle their friendship and are able to put the past behind them to co-parent their son Bentley, but things get more difficult with Ryan’s divorce and a slip in his sobriety. Maci starts attending Al-Anon, but is also busy dealing with her own medical crisis. 

Through MTV Entertainment Studios’ Mental Health is Health initiative, TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER has partnered with mental health experts and leading organizations to shape accurate and authentic representation about emotional wellbeing on-screen in order to normalize mental health conversations and connect TEEN MOM viewers with resources to offer pathways to support and inspire people to take action for themselves and their loved ones.

Join in on the conversation using #TeenMom and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. 

Stream full episodes of TEEN MOM OG and TEEN MOM 2 on Paramount+. Full episodes of TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER are available to watch on MTV.com and the MTV App. 

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is executive produced by Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage and Larry Musnik of 11th Street Productions. Executive Producers for MTV are Benjamin Hurvitz and Melissa Tallerine.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Yanmar Unveils 未ル(Miru) Animation Project at Anime Expo 2023 Photo
Yanmar Unveils '未ル(Miru)' Animation Project at Anime Expo 2023

At this prestigious event, Yanmar will proudly present its animation project, “未ル(Miru)”, an exciting tale where the main character embarks on an epic adventure in a world where robots coexist, while nature faces a looming threat. The anime also showcases a robot that originated from an original concept by Yanmar’s own designers.

2
Lauren Alaina to Perform Unreleased Song on THE BACHELORETTE Photo
Lauren Alaina to Perform Unreleased Song on THE BACHELORETTE

Fresh off the release of her six-song Big Loud Records debut, Unlocked, multi-platinum powerhouse Lauren Alaina will take the stage on an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelorette. The episode will feature a special one-on-one date with an intimate performance of an all-new, unreleased song by Alaina for the newest Bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

3
Video: R.E.M. Partners With THE BEAR Series For New Music Video Photo
Video: R.E.M. Partners With THE BEAR Series For New Music Video

On May 15, “Strange Currencies (Remix)” was featured prominently in the official trailer for Season 2 of The Bear, which follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they turn their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level restaurant.

4
Cast Set for Film Adaptation of Eric B. Sirotas FRANKENSTEIN, Now Streaming Photo
Cast Set for Film Adaptation of Eric B. Sirota's FRANKENSTEIN, Now Streaming

The cast has been revealed for the film adaptation of the long-running Off-Broadway musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, which has been released and is now available to stream.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' AlbumListen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album
BLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV RatingsBLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV Ratings
Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film SlateProductivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film Slate
TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return DateTEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET