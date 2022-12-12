TEEN MOM 2 Stars Will Lead DOWN HOME FAB HGTV Series

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of TEEN MOM 2 fame will begin the next chapter of their on-screen careers as HGTV's latest dream team in the network's new series Down Home Fab. Premiering Monday, Jan. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and also available to stream the same day on discovery+, the six hour-long episodes will spotlight the couple's burgeoning renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Chelsea's bold vision will punch up each design plan, while Cole will serve as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades. Throughout the series, fans will get a glimpse of their busy family life raising four children on a beautiful Midwestern farm with sweeping views and lots of animals.

"We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design," said Chelsea. "Life with Cole, our four kids and our business is all I've ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever."

"I've always worked with my hands. Since I can remember I've helped my dad and grandpa with projects," added Cole. "I'm happiest when I have tools in my hand."

In the premiere episode, Chelsea and Cole will brainstorm ideas for an eye-catching ranch glam renovation for their wedding planner's family home. Chelsea's out-of-the-box modern design touches will include a sunken sitting room with an Antelope-inspired carpet, a large copper-wrapped kitchen island and an airy refresh of the den's stone fireplace. Back home on the farm, Cole will reveal a playhouse for their kids that he built to resemble their own family farmhouse.

Down Home Fab is produced by RTR Media.

