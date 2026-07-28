TED LASSO Season 4 Trailer: Coach Returns to Guide a Women's Football Team

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Apple TV has posted the official trailer for TED LASSO Season 4, revealing that Ted Lasso is heading back to Richmond for a new coaching assignment. Rather than returning to the men's team he previously led, Ted takes charge of a second division women's football team, setting up what the streamer describes as his biggest challenge yet.

Jason Sudeikis stars as the title character and serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Bill Lawrence. The comedy follows Ted, an American football coach with no soccer experience, who wins people over through relentless optimism and stubborn determination. The cast for the new season includes Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

According to Apple TV, the season will follow Ted and his new team as they learn to take chances they never expected, with the streamer noting that throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look. The trailer leans into that theme, framing the women's team as unfamiliar territory that pushes Ted outside the comfort zone he built during his previous run with the club.

TED LASSO Season 4 is set to premiere August 5 on Apple TV. The series is one of several returning and new titles the streamer has been promoting recently, alongside other original programming on the platform.

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