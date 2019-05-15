TBS Gives Series Order to FULL FRONTAL Correspondent Amy Hoggart

TBS' home grown talent Amy Hoggart, fresh off her duties as correspondent on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has been given her own half-hour show. Blending scripted and unscripted segments, the non-political Untitled Amy Hoggart Project (wt) will tackle everyday problems through Hoggart's unique kaledeiscope of humor.

Each week, wounded wannabe psychologist Hoggart, who will star in as well as write the series, will attack an issue that makes American lives harder. Completely underqualified, Hoggart will go to ridiculous lengths to tackle issues such as monogamy & polyamory, friendship, and shame - always aiming to make everyone feel just a little bit better.

"I'm so relieved to be finally getting my money's worth after an expensive and so far useless psychology course," said Hoggart. "I'll be exploring the topics we all have a hard time coping with, learn why we do the insane things we do, and unnecessarily demean myself for laughs. I'm beyond thrilled to continue my creative partnership with Sam and the wonderful team at TBS."

"Amy is an amazing talent that we've enjoyed watching blossom," said Samantha Bee. "Her irreverent style of storytelling combined with her hysterically smart on-screen presence will make for entertaining and insightful television."

"Amy shines as a Full Frontal correspondent with her smart, funny, and accessible point of view," says Thom Hinkle, executive vice president of original programming at TBS. "In this new series, she will depart from political commentary and tackle everyday issues with her unique brand of humor. Hopefully she will come up with a title before the show airs."

Hoggart will continue her duties for now as a correspondent on TBS's Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, where she is well known for her pieces on Brexit and Scotland, and generally using her accent to make Americans think she's more intelligent than she is. Previously, Amy wrote and starred in the faux-reality series Almost Royal.

Untitled Amy Hoggart Project has Leo Allen (Nathan for You, Comedy Bang! Bang!) serving as showrunner and executive producer with Samantha Bee of Swimsuit Competition along with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media.





