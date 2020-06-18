TBS' Comedy Competition TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS Reveals Final Bracket and Match-Ups

TBS' upcoming comedy competition series Tournament of Laughs has set its bracket and released the final match-ups in the battle for laughs. Featuring 32 comedians, the series turns comedy into sport, with the comics facing off each week in a single-elimination tournament. The contest kicks off this Sunday, June 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT, with viewers deciding who goes all the way.



Chaunté Wayans and Marina Franklin join previously announced comedians Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, Piff The Magic Dragon.



Each comic has been split into four regions and will face-off each week until two are left to compete in front of an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a winner. The comedians have been sorted into "The South," "The East," "The West," and "Unknown, Probably Canada" brackets. Find the full list of match-ups below and click here to download a bracket.



UNKNOWN, PROBABLY CANADA

Jeff Ross vs Beth Stelling

Moshe Kasher vs Aida Rodriguez

Mary Lynn Rajskub vs Preacher Lawson

Natasha Leggero vs Cameron Esposito



THE WEST

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog vs Chaunté Wayans

Clayton English vs Matteo Lane

The Sklar Brothers vs Yamaneika Saunders

Judah Friedlander vs Piff the Magic Dragon



THE SOUTH

Jim Norton as "Chip Chipperson" vs Megan Gailey

Gina Yashere vs Paul Rodriguez

Josh Wolf vs Vladmir Caamano

Gilbert Gottfried vs Sarah Tiana



THE EAST

Margaret Cho vs Ian Edwards

Michael Rapapport vs Jessica Kirson

Godrey vs Tim Dillon

Fortune Feimster vs Marina Franklin



Each week the comics will create, produce, self-film, and star in their own videos - from stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between. After the episode has aired, the home audience will decide who moves forward, via online voting at www.tournamentoflaughs.com, with the winning comics returning for the next round.



Bud Light, the beer brand which is traditionally synonymous with the biggest stages of competition, is the series-long partner for Tournament of Laughs. Spanning every aspect of the show, Bud Light's multi-platform partnership will include Limited Commercial Interruption delivered by Bud Light for the premiere telecast, as well as in-show integrations, comedic branded content, custom commercial assets and other key elements across digital and social media.



"As the leading brand in the category, we take tremendous pride in being the beer of choice for fans," said Conor Mason, director of digital marketing for Bud Light. "While the competition might look a bit different than what we're used to, we're excited that fans will be able to see some of the premier comedians in the industry compete - all while enjoying a Bud Light."



Tournament of Laughs is produced by The Jay & Tony Show with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and Pip Wells serving as executive producers. Wells will also serve as showrunner.

