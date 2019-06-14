TBS' CONAN Heads to Ghana for All-New International Primetime Special

TBS' CONAN will take the Emmy(R) winning CONAN without Borders series of specials internationally for the eleventh time in four years as Conan O'Brien travels to Ghana. The longest tenured host in late-night, currently celebrating 25 years on the air will embark on his trip Monday, June 17. Conan will document his entire journey in real time on Team Coco's Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

On this adventure, O'Brien will be accompanied by actor and comedian Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters) whose family hails from the African nation. Richardson has the life experience to act as the perfect cultural attaché for THE TALK show host. CONAN without Borders: Ghana is a primetime special premiering Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. Watch Conan announce his trip with special guest Sam Richardson here:

Most recently, CONAN without Borders traveled to Australia and Japan. Conan has made headlines as the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years and became the first American late-night personality ever to host a show from Armenia as well as South Korea. Conan made a spontaneous trip to Haiti to celebrate the country in response to the president's disparaging remarks about the island nation. He also travelled to Mexico City where he shot an episode of CONAN with the help of an all-Mexican staff and crew, guests Vicente FOX and Diego Luna, and an all-Mexican studio audience. O'Brien has joined former First Lady Michelle Obama at the international Air Force base in Doha, Qatar, to perform for the troops and his other international destinations have included Israel and Berlin. O'Brien has done a week of CONAN shows from New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Diego and Atlanta.

About TBS' CONAN

TBS' Emmy(R)-winning late-night series CONAN, hosted by Conan O'Brien, airs weeknights at 11 p.m. (ET/PT). The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer. Website: www.teamcoco.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/teamcoco/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/teamcoco/ Twitter: twitter.com/teamcoco/ | twitter.com/conanobrien/ YouTube: youtube.com/teamcoco/

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).





