TASTE AWARDS Regular Nominations Open Thru September for 18th Annual Honors

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The TASTE AWARDS have opened the regular nomination period for their 18th annual competition, with submissions accepted through September 6 for content first released between October 2025 and October 2026. The awards recognize achievement in food, fashion, health, travel, and lifestyle content across film, television, online and streaming video, podcasts, radio, and photography. Entries may be submitted at TheTasteAwards.com/enter or through FilmFreeway.com/TasteAwards.

The TASTE AWARDS honor creators across TV, film, streaming, podcasts, radio, and photography who shape how people eat, dress, travel, and live.

Regular nomination submissions for the 18th Annual Awards are open through September 6, 2026 for content first released between October 2025 and October 2026.

The 18th Annual TASTE AWARDS are scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills, California, the longtime home of the ceremony, where nominees, honorees, and Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized for their work.

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