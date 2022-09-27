TAMRON HALL Scores a 13-Week High in Total Viewers

During the week of Sept. 12, 2022, "Tamron Hall" jumped over the prior week by 16% in Total Viewers (964,000 vs. 834,000) to a 13-week high - since the week of 6/6/22. "Tamron Hall" also grew week to week in Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (+50% - 0.3 rating vs. 0.2 rating).

"Tamron Hall" held 100% of its year-ago delivery (w/o 9/13/21) in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

Tuesday's telecast of "Tamron Hall" (on 9/13/22) marked the show's most-watched single day telecast (1.041 million Total Viewers) on any day in more than 3 months - since Wednesday, 6/1/22. Tuesday's episode featured harrowing accounts from those who have cheated death but lived to tell the tale, chef and host Justin Sutherland, and a surprise for a woman who was rescued after being trapped in a car during a flash flood.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 9/12/22, 9/5/22 and 9/13/21. Beginning with the 2022-23 season, ratings for "Tamron Hall" include the show's run on Bounce TV.