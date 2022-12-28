TAMRON HALL Posts Its Highest-Rated Single-Day Telecast Since May 2021 in Households

During the week of Dec. 12, 2022, Monday's broadcast of "Tamron Hall" (on 12/12/22) marked the show's highest-rated telecast on any day since May 2021 in Households (0.9 rating) - since Friday, 5/14/21.

Monday was also the show's 2nd-most-watched of the season (1.222 million Total Viewers). Monday's episode kicked off the most wonderful time of the year with Tamron's biggest "Week of Wishes."

"Tamron Hall" improved over the prior week by 6% in Total Viewers (1.111 million vs. 1.049 million) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

For the 9th consecutive week, "Tamron Hall" grew over the year-ago week (12/13/21) in Total Viewers (+10% - 1.111 million vs. 1.009 million), while holding even year to year in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.