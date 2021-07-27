TAMRON HALL Moves to ABC7/WLS-TV in Chicago

Daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" is moving to ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago and will air weekdays at 1:00 p.m. The new station move takes effect with its season three premiere on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Hosted by Emmy®-winning Tamron Hall, the show will continue to be a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. "Tamron Hall" is cleared in 95% of the country for season three.

"My love for Chicago is deep and real. It's a second home for me and as we know there is no place like SWEET HOME Chicago. Moving to the iconic ABC 7 is like winning life's lottery. I look forward to joining forces with everyone there," said Tamron. "I want to thank everyone at WCIU as their support over the past two years has been immeasurable in our success."

"We are excited about welcoming 'Tamron Hall' to ABC 7's top daytime lineup," said John Idler, president and general manager of WLS. "Tamron has been an important part of Chicago broadcasting for many years. I know all her Chicago fans will appreciate the chance to watch her show now in the afternoons in its new 1 p.m. slot on ABC 7."

Tamron spent 10 years at WFLD where she was nominated for a local Emmy. In recent years she's hosted a number of philanthropic events in Chicago and spends time supporting local small business owners and restaurants in and around the city, including the Common Threads gala.

During her first season, Tamron was honored with a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, marking the first time since the award's inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. Also in its first season, Tamron won a prestigious Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host-Entertainment, which she dedicated to Breonna Taylor.

In season two, Tamron continues to speak to the people everyone was talking about, including the exclusive season premiere interview with former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum and his wife, who addressed the scandal that brought down his governor's run and came out publicly as bisexual; Sheryl Sandberg, who discussed Facebook's antitrust lawsuit, the prevalence of hate speech on the platform, and the degree of responsibility they accept for the spread of misinformation; former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Stassi Schroeder who, for the first time since her firing, addressed her racially insensitive behavior; Tamar Braxton who spoke candidly about her attempted suicide and domestic violence allegations; Todd and Julie Chrisley in an exclusive conversation surrounding racist comments made on social media directed toward their 8-year-old, biracial granddaughter; and more. The show features important conversations and hot-button topics, including singles discussing consent, the racial divide between women of color and white women, and mental health and its impact on millions of Americans, among others.

"Tamron Hall" has welcomed entertainment, sports, and lifestyle headline-makers, including Eddie Murphy, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Steph and Ayesha Curry, Lady A, Patti LaBelle, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland, and LeAnn Rimes, to name a few. Additionally, Tamron loves to share the hottest up-and-coming fashion designers, the latest do-it-yourself and crafting trends, not-to-miss music performances, and dishes up fun cooking and baking tips with her Tam Fam.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.