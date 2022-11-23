Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAMRON HALL Improves Year to Year for the 4th Straight Week in Households and Total Viewers

For the 4th straight week, “Tamron Hall” improved over the same week last year.

Nov. 23, 2022  

During the week of Nov. 7, 2022, "Tamron Hall" posted its 2nd-biggest weekly audience of the season in Total Viewers (1.023 million). "Tamron Hall" improved over the prior week by 3% in Total Viewers (1.023 million vs. 994,000) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

For the 4th straight week, "Tamron Hall" improved over the same week last year (11/8/21) in Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and Total Viewers (+7% - 1.023 million vs. 958,000) while holding even year to year among Women 25-54 (0.3 rating). In fact, "Tamron Hall" was one of only two daytime talk shows - network or syndicated - to deliver year-over-year growth this week in Households (+17%).

Friday's broadcast of "Tamron Hall" on Veterans Day (on 11/11/22) tied the show's highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show's 2nd most-watched telecast (1.131 million) of the season. On Friday's episode, Tamron Hall shared recent stories from people who made viral headlines and how it impacted their lives.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.



