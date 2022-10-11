Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Superights Secures Global Distribution Rights for New Preschool Series SULLIVAN SAILS

The series is in production and will be delivered in 2023. 

Oct. 11, 2022  

Superights will act as global distributor for new educational preschool series Sullivan Sails (26x7'), produced by Distillery Films and ALT Animation.

Sullivan Sails was commissioned by Irish children's free-to-air television RTÉJr and Italy's KidsMe, the Children's Content Factory of the De Agostini Group, and was funded by Screen Ireland / Fís Éireann and Northern Ireland Screen. Superights will represent worldwide rights excluding Italy and Ireland.

Sullivan Sails is a 2D animated series for children aged 3 to 5. It encourages a love of adventure, exploration and imagination in young audiences, while introducing them to incredible facts about the natural world. Beautiful and inspiring, Sullivan Sails teaches children important information about our natural world while encouraging isolated play and tolerance.

Sullivan is fascinated by maps, and aspires to grow up to be a cartographer and explorer. In front of his atlas, Sullivan creates a world of his own, bursting with nature, adventure and color. He is usually accompanied by his imaginary friend Benji - a talking fox and a former world-famous Navy Admiral. Benji is an old-style explorer, and expert navigator - so his skills and experience come in handy when helping the animals and friends they meet along the way.

The series is in production and will be delivered in 2023.

Jonathan Clarke, founder of Distillery Films says "we are thrilled to have Superights as our partner to take this series we are so proud of out to the world, where it can bolstser kids' confidence in their capacity to influence positive change and improvement in the environment while providing an antidote to the sometimes scary world we find ourselves living in. Their expertise and success in the international kids' space will be invaluable for Sullivan Sails to reach the greatest number of children."

Nathalie Pinguet, Deputy General Manager at Superights agrees that "this charming and adventurous series is colorful, creative and globally diverse, MAKING IT a perfect and complimentary addition to our existing slate of children's program offerings. Learning about our natural world has never been more important, and we are confident that young audiences will delight in Sullivan Sails."

Superights, a division of the SUPERPROD GROUP, is a major international distribution company dedicated to distributing children's and family content across the globe. From Paris, Milan, New York and Los Angeles, they offer programs from all genres and for all demographics. Awarded Best European Investor/Distributor of the year 2015, their activity includes all rights, non-linear and linear, from TV to VOD and theatrical.

Superights consistently adds fresh properties to its available content and seeks out new markets for its programming. Recent additions to the Superights catalog include Momulu and Friends, produced by Ferly, Yellow Animation and Digital Graphics (78x7'), Go! Go! Cory Carson (28 half hours), produced by Vtech and Kuku Studio, Anna and Friends (78x7') produced by Superprod, Digital Graphics and Atmosphere Media for France Télévisions, The Adventures of Little Penguin (52x 5'), produced by Tencent Video and That's Joey! (52 x 13'), produced for M6 by SUPERPROD, Atmosphere Media, Digital Graphics and Planeta Junior.

Make it well, and make it matter.

Distillery Films is an Irish animation studio specializing in developing original story-driven animated entertainment for global audiences. Distillery Films was founded by award-winning producer Jonathan Clarke and is located in Kilkenny in the heart of Ireland's south-east region.

Having worked for over 10 years in development production at some of Ireland's leading 2D and CG animation studios, Distillery launched in 2021 with the goal of developing audience-led programming with a strong ethos on learning, growth and diversity. Combining a strong track record in development, financing and production methods, it is quickly building a reputation as a distinctive development facility in the international animation industry.

ALT Animation is a Northern Irish animation studio focused on delivering exciting and engaging animated content for global audiences of all ages. Formed by Andrea McQuade, Lee McQuade and Tim Bryans, who collectively have over 40 years of collective experience in the creative industries, they are currently working with partners such as CBBC, Avalon, RTE, BBC Studios & Milkshake! as well as developing their own slate of animated properties with studios all around the world.

They were one of the first animation studios in the UK to receive funding from the BFI's Young Audiences Content Fund for their pre-school series 'The Hearios', and in 2020 they were awarded single project development funding from Creative Europe for their first animated feature - 'Lugi - The Brodgar Boy'.

They have just finished working with the BAFTA winning studio Adastra Development on the 40 x 11 min pre-school series 'Mimi's World' and are currently co-producing the 26 x 7min animated series 'Sullivan Sails' with Distillery Films in Ireland.

