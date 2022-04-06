Strike Back Studios to Release Racing Documentary ROOKIE SEASON

Strike Back Studios is set to present a global TVOD/Digital release on April 15th, 2022 of the gripping cinematic racing documentary "Rookie Season" across all TVOD/Digital platforms across NORTH AMERICA (USA & Canada), The United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and more. Perfectly timed to the global racing season (following the film's recent successful world premiere as the Best Documentary at the 2021 International Motor Film Awards in London, recent North American Premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival and incredible theatrical release across NORTH AMERICA in February this is a movie that offers audiences a passenger seat inside the race car with unlimited views. Private screener links available upon request for interview, review and what to watch coverage consideration.



The feature film debut from director Adrian Bonvento, "Rookie Season" gives audiences unprecedented access to the team throughout their 2019 season, be it through visceral in-car cameras, frank pit lane and engineering room discussions, or meaningful insight from the main characters. Adventure Entertainment released "Rookie Season" theatrically in over 100 cinemas across North America, Australia and New Zealand just last month and STRIKE BACK Studios will launch a global TVOD/Digital platform release to follow on April 15th, 2022 across all TVOD/Digital platforms across NORTH AMERICA (USA & Canada), The United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and more.

In 2019 Adrian Bonvento undertook the daunting task of creating his debut feature length film as a team of one, telling an incredible underdog story. Businessman and amateur racer Frank DePew purchased THE ASSETS of Rebel Rock Racing in late 2018 with the goal of testing his skill in the professional racing ranks. He hired as his co-driver Robin Liddell, a decorated veteran with 29 career wins in IMSA's top-level series and the 2015 Michelin Pilot Challenge champion in the Grand Sport (GS) class. Joe Hall also joined the team as crew chief. The road to success was anything but easy. The team finished dead last in a 49-car field at the 2019 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Slowly but surely, DePew, Liddell and the Rebel Rock crew built the program back up and punctuated the rebirth with a win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and a storybook victory at Road America.

Director Adrian Bonvento was there for it all. Bonvento was given unprecedented access to the team, and the open, honest narration from team members provides rare and intimate insights. Action sequences were filmed entirely independent of broadcast cameras. Bonvento's unfettered access and creative cinematography makes for a fresh and powerful portrait of a team, in an attempt to discover what truly drives these individuals at their very core.

Cinematic and enthralling, "Rookie Season" forgoes traditional interviews and straps the viewer firmly into the driver's seat, as it follows the highs and lows of Rebel Rock Racing during their inaugural IMSA season. A deeply moving and introspective account of what it takes to compete, this is a story of struggle and strife; of victories along the way; of defeat. It is a universal underdog tale that attempts to uncover the truth and the meaning behind the pursuit of one's dream.

"Rookie Season" Trailer: https://vimeo.com/569018309/aad4e40ff4



About Adrian Bonvento:

A creator and competitor at his core, Adrian Bonvento aims to convey his lifelong passion for sport in each of his films. With a distinct filmmaking style, he produces enthralling scenes that captivate the viewer through both action and art. As a documentary filmmaker, Adrian consistently strives to push the limits of what can be accomplished under pressure, without the comfort of multiple takes. In his career to date, Adrian has produced videos for Ferrari, Audi, Porsche, Chevrolet, and many private clients at events around the world. His production company, Bonvento Creative LLC, specializes in action sport filmmaking, and always strives to bring a fresh and powerful perspective to each step of the filmmaking process. Additional work in Adrian's portfolio can be found at: www.AdrianBonvento.com